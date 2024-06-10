FCCI rolls out ‘Cyberabad’ project

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has rolled out its ambitious, revolutionary and thrilling project of “Cyberabad” to unlock the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Turkish Ambassador participated in the function and appreciated the efforts of Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI in this emerging field of AI.

He said, “Pakistani youth have potential to uplift the city in addition to reforming Pakistan and putting the entire Islamic world on a new road of progress and prosperity by utilising Information Technology (IT) and AI within shortest possible time,” he said, adding that the world is changing fast only due to the utilisation of AI.

“We have witnessed miraculous innovation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, war planes, etc,” he said and added that we must adopt and utilise artificial intelligence to compete with the developed world.

He particularly appreciated the idea of Dr Khurram Tariq to utilise this innovative tool to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad.

Earlier, Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI said that the Muslims ruled this world about 600 years ago only because of their academic and moral superiority.

“At that time Europe was wandering in the dark but we lost our superiority by refusing to adopt the new innovation of the printing press, whereas it opened the doors of industrial revolution for the Europe,” he said.

“Similarly, we also failed to fully utilize the benefits of internet,” he said and added that now we could not afford to lose this apparently last chance to capitalise the benefits of AI.

He also urged cooperation and collaboration between the Muslim World for the renaissance of Islam by excelling in the fields of IT and AI.

He also quoted his meeting with the vice chancellors of local universities and said that they boost to produce low paid freelancers but we intend to provide an ecosystem where our youth could earn millions through generative AI.

He said that he made serious efforts for the establishment of National Incubation Center (NIC) for young startups in Faisalabad but it is not the ultimate solution and we must produce at least one million AI experts so that they could develop hi-tech software with minimum input cost and earn hundred times more by exporting the same.

He said that our youth has excelled in IT and AI but they do not have sufficient finances to raise their own IT companies.

“On the other hand, the people have capital but they lack technological edge,” he said and added that the syllabus for AI is changing on a daily basis and we must upgrade it to maintain our competitiveness with the developed world.

He said that FCCI was trying to commercialise the AI by bringing experts and investors on the one platform.

He also highlighted the importance of IT and said that every year we are holding 3.3 trillion zoom meetings only due to this technology. He further said that it may eliminate menial jobs but at the same time it would create new job opportunities for the creative youth.

Dr Khurram Tariq also presented a short documentary on the future world based on IT and AI. Earlier, Zia Khan CEO PanaCloud and COO Cyberabad project said that we are a hundred years back to the developed world but Turkiye is almost equal to it.

Senior Vice President FCCI, Dr Sajjar Arshad said that we have pinned our hopes with 65 percent youth who have the potential to bring a dynamic change in the country but to achieve this objective, we must equip them with IT and AI.

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Aqeel Feroze and other speakers also addressed the meeting while President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci.

