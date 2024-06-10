Sindh govt issues monsoon alert

KARACHI: Sindh government issued a monsoon alert on Sunday. According to the report, Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboobuzmaan has issued orders to the officers of all departments across Sindh to be on high alert given the monsoon.

The provincial minister said all of a sudden, by visiting divisional level across Sindh, negligent officers will be dealt with iron hands. He said Sindh is our life and protecting the people is one of the priorities of the Sindh government. On the other hand, the Meteorological Office forecast partly cloudy but hot and humid weather in Karachi. Today, the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 37 degrees Celsius.

The current temperature is 31 degrees Celsius while the intensity of heat is being felt up to 35 degrees. Winds are blowing from southwest direction at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, Meteorological Department said. The weather will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours.

According to the Air Quality Index, among the most polluted cities in the world, Karachi has reached the 16th position while among the most polluted cities in Pakistan, Karachi is in the 6th position.