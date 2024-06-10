Eid-ul-Azha holidays: Drive against transporters charging excess fares begins

KARACHI: A campaign against transporters and transport operators charging extra fares will begin on Monday (today) to provide relief to the passengers expected to travel to their loved ones for celebrating approaching Eid-ul-Azha.

The campaign was launched on the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The Sindh Transport Department had issued directives for strict taking action against those, who collect extra fares from the passengers.

A letter had also been sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, all commissioners, DIGs and DCs on behalf of the Transport department.

Sharjeel had said that the Sindh government was determined to provide all kinds of relief to the people and those who become cause of disturbance for the passengers would not be forgiven.

