Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain almost unchanged

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, like live chicken/meat, flour vegetables, pulses, farm eggs and others remained high in the open market, according to a weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken once again goes up as available at Rs340/kilo against the price of Rs315/ kilo in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs25 per kilo in the retail market, the survey noted. Prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs280 per dozen.

Likewise, cow meat without bone was available at Rs950 per kilogram and with bone at Rs850 per kilo against the official fixed rate and mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs2200 per kilo, the survey noted.

A noticeable increase registered in prices of vegetables in the open market, the survey said. Ahead of Eid ul Azha Ginger has increased at Rs1000 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kilogram and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kilogram.

The price of onion was available at Rs150 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs100 per kilo. Price of tomatoes has also increased as available at Rs100-120 per kilogram against the Rs80/per kilo.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs200, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1700, and 80 kg sac available at Rs8000, the survey noted.

On other hand, the district administration increased the weight of Roti from 100 gram to 150 which will be available at Rs15 and 200 gram to 250 gram which will be available at Roti at Rs30.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

The prices of the fruits, apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

