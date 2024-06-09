AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla will not launch refreshed Model Y this year, Musk says

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2024 11:10am

Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y this year, chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media X on Saturday.

“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better.”

Tesla has been slow to refresh its ageing models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models.

Tesla’s global job cuts hit China sales team, sources say

The carmaker’s global vehicle deliveries fell in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.

Last year, Reuters reported that Tesla was readying a production revamp of Model Y with a target of starting production in 2024.

China Elon Musk Tesla Model Y

Comments

200 characters

Tesla will not launch refreshed Model Y this year, Musk says

IMF programme, investment & debt issues: US dispatching team to evaluate situation

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen’s Aden

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

Read more stories