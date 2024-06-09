Iddat case: Bushra approaches IHC for suspension of her sentence

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying to suspend her sentence in the “iddat” case.

Bushra, on Saturday, filed the petition through Barrister Salman Safdar, wherein, she stated that the hearing of her appeal against the conviction remains pending.

In her plea, Bushra has complained of “miserable conditions”, while being incarcerated in Adiala jail and “political victimisation” aimed at her and Khan.

The petition further underscores contradictory evidence, coupled with unsustainable pieces of evidence, stressing that it cannot be a basis for a conviction.

“The petitioner is previously non-convict and is ready to furnish surety bonds to the entire satisfaction of this court for her release,” said the appeal.

It is to be noted that Bushra had previously moved a district and sessions court in the federal capital, seeking an early hearing of her appeals filed against her conviction in the iddat case. During the hearing on June 7 conducted by Judge Majuka, the court issued to all parties and adjourned the case till June 11.

Bushra Bibi lamenting “prolonged incarceration”, the petition underscored her right to the suspension of sentence.

“It is imperative to decide the suspension of sentence of the petitioner (Bushra) as early as possible in the interest of justice,” said the appeal.

Imran Khan and Bushra were each sentenced to seven years in prison in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikkah to be fraudulent after Khawar Maneka, Bushra’s ex-husband, had moved the court against their nikkah, stressing that it was solemnised during her iddat period.

In its 51-page detailed verdict, the court maintained that their marriage reflected dishonesty and also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each, failure to pay it would attract additional four months of incarceration. The couple had then filed appeals against their conviction in a district and sessions court — a case which has been transferred to additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka after Maneka expressed no confidence in Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

