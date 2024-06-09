Sale, purchase of sacrificial animals: easypaisa enables in-app QR payments

KARACHI: easypaisa, is bringing ease and convenience to its users this Eid-ul-Azha for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals through its very own in-app Raast-based QR code payment mechanism.

The initiative is part of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) QR code payment system under the Raast instant payment service, aimed at facilitating the public and traders alike during the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Given the magnitude of transactions taking place during the Eid ul Azha time frame, easypaisa will enable customers to transact securely and conveniently through its in-app QR feature and support SBP in its mission to drive Pakistan’s digital financial space forward.

Through this feature, all easypaisa users, along with all digital banking app and wallet users can send and receive money seamlessly at selected cattle markets across Pakistan. To send money, users simply need to tap the scan code option on the home screen, scan the receiver’s QR code, and enter the amount to proceed with the transaction. Similarly, to receive payments, users can tap the scan code option on their easypaisa app home screen and tap on receive money through either a static or a dynamic QR code.

Commenting on this development, Shahmeer Nadeem, Head of Product Management, TMB/ easypaisa, remarked, “We remain committed to SBP’s mission of making Pakistan a financially inclusive society through our unique and customer-centric product offerings. The instant QR payment mechanism is the need of the hour and helps digitize the otherwise cash-intensive cattle market transactions, and ensures that our users can enjoy a hassle-free transaction experience during the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.”

The State Bank of Pakistan has taken a proactive and diligent approach to spearheading the digitization of Pakistan’s financial landscape. Aligned with the regulator’s vision, easypaisa has consistently demonstrated its position as a frontrunner, leading the charge to transform the nation’s financial services sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024