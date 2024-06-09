Climate challenges: CJP calls for adopting eco-friendly measures

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa called for adopting eco-friendly measures and a healthy lifestyle to cope with the prevailing climate-related challenges.

He was speaking at the conference on Climate Change: Navigating Climate Governance: Executive Action and Judicial Oversight’ as chief guest.

The conference was organized by the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan on Saturday in the Supreme Court building.

The conference marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through coordinated executive action and judicial oversight, demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability and global climate governance.

The chief justice pointed out that plastic products were being manufactured across the world but we lacked a solid mechanism to dispose of them.

He also urged returning to a healthy lifestyle which is closer to nature. “Every physician is now advising to eat vegetables instead

of meat.” “[Justice] Mansoor Ali Shah talked about hybrid vehicles here but we need to walk. Bicycles can be provided to all judges if they want,” suggested CJP Isa. He added that human beings were facing severe consequences for neglecting the common practices today like conserving electricity and food which led to a shortage of natural resources.

“We failed to know nature and we need to rebuild the values for environmental protection from our homes. The natural environment can be saved from further destruction by avoiding wastage of resources,” said the CJP.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah highlighted that all the judges, of the Supreme Court, High Courts, and district judiciary, must deal with climate change cases and make them mainstream like any other civil or criminal case.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik concluded her presentation with a message that together let us craft solutions that protect the planet and its people.

Justice Jawad Hasan, a judge of Lahore High Court emphasized that the judiciary has led the way in the climate change cases and it will lead the way especially by providing a secure environment for climate finance. Muhammad Amir Munir, Senior Civil Judge, emphasized on the need of development of climate change jurisprudence from the first tier judiciary, ie, the district judiciary.

The inaugural ceremony featured a keynote address by Dr. Adil Najam, Dean and Professor at Boston University, who emphasized the critical nature of climate change for Pakistan. Dr. Najam posed three pivotal questions to frame the discourse: What is climate change? Is it an important issue? What can we, as Pakistanis, do about it? He highlighted Pakistan’s global responsibility to honour international climate commitments and urged a shift towards viewing the environment as a fundamental aspect of citizenship and policy.

The conference commenced with the first panel discussion on ‘Climate Change Challenges for Pakistan’ focusing on the diverse geographical and meteorological challenges that the country faces. The distinguished panelists discussed urgent issues such as glacial lake outburst flooding, droughts, crop failures, and urban heatwaves. They stressed the need for decisive government leadership and highlighted ongoing adaptation measures.

Speakers underscored the necessity of confronting difficult decisions and taking proactive steps to address these pressing climate challenges.

The second panel addressed ‘Climate Governance’ by examining the division of responsibilities between federal and provincial bodies post 18th Amendment to the Constitution. The discussion highlighted the need for localized action, effective mapping of vulnerabilities, and strengthening local governments.

The distinguished panelists discussed the existing architecture for coordinating adaptation and mitigation programs, emphasizing the vital role of non-state actors.

Eazaz Dar, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, stressed on the need for action from provincial and local governments.

Attorney-General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan emphasized that the executive needs to step up to enable the judiciary to play its part effectively and ultimately it will be the executive that will have to deal with this challenge.

The final panel, ‘Court-ing Climate Change’, explored the judiciary’s role in climate governance and the limitations of executive action.

Given Pakistan’s robust tradition of public interest litigation, the distinguished panelists reviewed recent developments in climate justice within Pakistani courts.

The ceremony was concluded by remarks from Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, and lastly by the CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024