CM approves ‘Livestock Card & Farmers’ Guidance App’

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Card and “Farmer Guidance App” have been launched for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved Punjab Livestock Card project which will grant Rs250,000 interest-free loan for the animal feed.

The CM presided over a meeting relating to livestock in which important projects were granted approval. She directed to simplify the stages to acquire loans for the livestock farmers along with formulating a scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab.

The CM said, “We want to put livestock farmers of Punjab on the path of economic independence.”

The participants were apprised during the meeting that prospects to provide loans on soft instalments to the males and females for dairy farming in the rural areas of South Punjab will be reviewed. 40,000 farmers will be granted loans through Punjab Livestock Card. 4 lakh animals will be available for meat export through the Punjab Livestock Card scheme. The farmers will be provided facilities to undertake free tagging of animals, free insemination services along with wanda and silage quality testing facilities. The farmers will be provided a soft loan worth Rs270,000 through the Livestock Card for wanda, silage and mineral mixture facilities in Punjab. The farmers can pay their loan in 90 days through the Punjab Livestock Card. The livestock care will be facilitated through ‘Animal Identity Traceability System’ in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid profound gratitude to the two martyred constables for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Minister said, “The police personnel attaining the exalted rank of martyrdom during performing their duty are the pride of Punjab Police.”

The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of martyred Constable Shafique Ahmad and martyred Constable Zeeshan Khurram.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured personnel Muhammad Ishaq. She directed IG Police to ensure an expeditious arrest of the dacoits involved in the firing incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024