President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Prince Rahim Aga Khan in recognition of his meritorious services and role in the development, progress, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.

The award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The ceremony was attended by ministers, members of Parliament, diplomats, and government officials.

The award was conferred on Prince Rahim Aga Khan in recognition of his leadership role in advancing path-breaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism, and the renewable energy sector through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

He has spearheaded the establishment of environmental stewardship policies and best practices to address climate change. The Network has also enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan.

Later, Prince Rahim Aga Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari, in which the two discussed the role of the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Chairman HBL Sultan Ali Allana and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

The president was briefed about the role and development projects being undertaken by AKDN in various areas of the country. The President thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for visiting Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would frequently visit the country.

