AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-08

President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Prince Rahim Aga Khan in recognition of his meritorious services and role in the development, progress, and betterment of Pakistan and its people.

The award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The ceremony was attended by ministers, members of Parliament, diplomats, and government officials.

The award was conferred on Prince Rahim Aga Khan in recognition of his leadership role in advancing path-breaking initiatives in Pakistan in commercial banking, microfinance, insurance, sustainable tourism, and the renewable energy sector through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

He has spearheaded the establishment of environmental stewardship policies and best practices to address climate change. The Network has also enabled access to financial services for nearly 50 million people in Pakistan.

Later, Prince Rahim Aga Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari, in which the two discussed the role of the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Chairman HBL Sultan Ali Allana and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

The president was briefed about the role and development projects being undertaken by AKDN in various areas of the country. The President thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for visiting Pakistan and expressed the hope that he would frequently visit the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Prince Rahim Aga Khan award Aga Khan Development Network President House AKDN Nishan e Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories