UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel’s military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children, said Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan, describing the decision as “shameful.”

Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday. The global list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision would impact the country’s relations with the United Nations. Erdan said he was notified by Guterres’ chief of staff and posted a video on social media of him responding to the decision during their phone call.