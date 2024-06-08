AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Markets Print 2024-06-08

Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained steady on Friday, with trading volume improving a little bit. According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, 2,500 bales of Sindh were sold in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,700 per maund and 300 bales of Punjab were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between 19,500 to Rs 20,700 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of new Phutti is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

According to the details in Sindh 1,200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,700 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 20,400 to Rs 20,600 per maund and 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 20,400 to Rs 20,700 per maund.

In Punjab 200 bales of Buerwala and 100 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

