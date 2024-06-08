AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Marwat saddened over PTI’s decision

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat, who was booted out from the party's core and political committees for violating party discipline, said on Friday that he was upset over what was done to him without giving him the opportunity to clarify his position.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that he was disgraced as it was a one-sided decision despite the fact that he never believed in leg-pulling and conspiracy theories which is quite common in politics.

“I didn’t deserve what was done to me as I always stood by the party through thick and thin. At least, I should have been given the opportunity to clarify my position before making such a decision against me,” he added.

“If people think it is better for me to stay sidelined, then so be it. I said I would resign if they want me to,” he said, adding that he had not met party founding chairman as of yet.

Marwat’s comments came after he was expelled from the party’s core and political committees on the directives of party founder Imran Khan on May 9.

The party made the decision after outspoken Marwat publicly blasted the top leaders, refusing to work under them.

Following this, Marwat was also issued a show-cause notice for violating the party’s code of conduct and policy. The notice said that Marwat has issued “irresponsible statements” that harmed the party's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by Khan.

It further said that the politician has damaged relations with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

The PTI leader, who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, had been at loggerheads with several party leaders including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

Marwat said that all the cases are baseless, adding “our opponents are succeeding. They make a new case as soon as one of the cases ends.”

He further mentioned that the PTI founder’s hopes for release lie with the nation, adding “when the people will take to streets, the state and these institutions will release him.”

