Published 08 Jun, 2024

KCCI lauds status of industry to warehouses & logistics

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has appreciated the government for announcing the much-awaited status of Industry to warehouses and logistics which was widely being demanded by the business and industrial community.

President KCCI said that the status of industry for warehouses and logistics was an outcome of a series of meetings from time to time particularly the last meeting held in Islamabad between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KCCI’s delegation which was led by Vice Chairman Businessmen Group Haroon Farooki who struggled really hard and raised a strong voice at all available platforms so that this reasonable demand of the business community could be fulfilled by the government.

While highly appreciating the Prime Minister’s resolve towards creating an enabling business environment, President KCCI said that efforts being made by PM Shehbaz Sharif have put the country on a path to economic progress and prosperity which was badly needed in the present era of inflation and high cost of doing business.

Keeping in view the government seriousness towards resolving the issues being faced by the business community, he hoped that several other issues highlighted by KCCI, particularly the unbearable energy tariffs will also be given special attention and relief in the form of reduced electricity and gas tariffs will also be announced at the earliest which would definitely promote industrialization, bring down inflation and boost the exports.

