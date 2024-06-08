AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Acting Governor Punjab meets envoy: ‘Turkiye determined to increase volume of bilateral trade’

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met the Ambassador of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, at the Governor’s House, Lahore and discussed matters concerning promotion of trade relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkiye highly values the development and reforms in all sectors of Pakistan. He said that Turkiye is determined to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

During the meeting, the ambassador of Turkiye congratulated acting Governor Punjab on Pakistan being elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historical ties of brotherly common religious and cultural traditions. He said that there is a strong bond of love and brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The acting governor said that the two countries have stood by each other in difficult times. He said that the relations between the two countries can be further strengthened through economic cooperation and people to people contact. He said that Pakistan wants to enhance collaboration with Turkiye in solid waste management, infrastructure and health sectors.

He said that facilities are being provided to foreign investors in Pakistan through a one-window operation in the Special Economic Investment Council. He said that Turkish businessmen can invest in different sectors by benefiting from the Special Economic Facilitation Council for investment in Pakistan.

Trade Bilateral trade Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Acting Governor of Punjab

