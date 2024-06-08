Minister reviews 100-day performance of education department

LAHORE: Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, while reviewing the 100-day performance of the education department, stated that the department exposed the fake enrollment numbers of the previous government and ensured NADRA verification for all future admissions. For the first time in history, 1.2 million students were enrolled after NADRA verification within a short period.

Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted that within the first 100 days of the government, a new transfer policy for teachers was introduced in consultation with them, ensuring transparency and benefits for teachers. “A pilot project for a nutrition program has been initiated in the schools of Raiwand Tehsil, with plans to extend this model to all schools,” he added.

He noted that the school registration system had been made more efficient and that there was a renewed focus on the quality of education. Additionally, the department is introducing a modern system for monitoring educational institutions.

The Education Minister further mentioned that previous administrations had never taken action against cheating mafias.

He further said “under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the cheating network has been dismantled. Cameras have been installed in exam centres, leading to the elimination of the cheating mafia.”

“Furthermore, significant savings of billions of rupees were achieved in the publication of textbooks by breaking the monopoly of certain paper mills. For the first time in history, a tradition of policy-making in consultation with all stakeholders has been established, with every step taken after gaining their confidence. This level of consultation was absent in the past.”

The Education Minister also emphasised his open-door policy for teachers, ensuring easy access for all.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also announced that on June 17, the Google for Education team will visit Pakistan for the first time, offering IT certified courses to 300,000 youths. “By next year, 20 institutes in every tehsil will provide technical skills training to the youth. Additionally, 100 colleges have been selected to start courses including MCAT and GMAT,” he said.

The Education Minister stated that a minimum of Rs 125 crore is needed for education in one constituency, and a policy for better utilization of budget resources is essential. He pledged to reform Punjab’s education system over the next five years to the extent that even bureaucrats will prefer government educational institutions for their children.

