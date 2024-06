MNU and COMSATS University to strengthen partnership

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Dr Aishath Shehenaz Adam, Vice Chancellor, Maldives National University (MNU) and Dr Raheema Abdul Raheem, Deputy Vice Chancellor, visited the Islamabad Campus of COMSATS University on Thursday and called on the varsity Rector, Prof Dr Sajid Qamar.

In a presentation held on the occasion, Head of CUI International Office, Dr. Hammad Omer informed that the collaboration between the two universities has been flourishing since 2016, which was inked in a memorandum of understanding for scientific and educational cooperation, and has furthered with exchange visits in 2016 and 2018.

For future collaborations, Dr Omer suggested that MNU can avail the various scholarship opportunities available for post-graduate students from Maldives as well as learn from CUI’s experience in hybrid mode of education.

Dr Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD briefed on the training need assessment carried out by CUI in 2018 at MNU, highlighted the various areas of capacity building and institutional development where CUI could provide technical assistance.

Dr Aishath expressed keen interest in upgrading MNU’s learning management system with CUI’s expertise. She invited CUI’s technical team to visit Maldives and review MNU’s existing system, provide recommendations, and train university staff members.

