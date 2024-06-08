AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Financial facilitation to augment Pakistan-China business activities, says NBP President

Press Release Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, participated in the Pakistan China Business Conference held in Shenzhen, China.

Hasnie was among the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Tuesday landed in China’s Shenzhen on his official visit to the country, as Islamabad aims to advance bilateral trade and economic ties with Beijing and attract Chinese investors via business-to-business (B2B) projects.

The conference provided a platform for fostering economic ties between Pakistan and China. Hasnie met with key officials, including SHI Weigan, Director-General of the Shenzhen Local Financial Supervision Administration, to discuss potential opportunities for establishing an NBP branch in Shenzhen and exploring the city’s government incentives.

The President NBP also held fruitful discussions with representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Silk Road International Investment Management Co. Ltd. (SRIIF) about potential collaboration opportunities.

Furthermore, Hasnie met with Wallace LAI, COO of Huawei Technologies, and Ethan SUN, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, to explore avenues for collaboration on smart products, financial solutions, and services. He also visited the Huawei Technology Centre, gaining insights into their latest advancements.

Hasnie participated in a media interview with China Economic News and shared his views about the conference with PTV, Pakistan’s national television network.

He expressed his optimism about the conference, highlighting the “new chapter” it opens for both countries and the intention of both sides for “provision of a business-friendly environment.”

He also assured NBP’s commitment to providing maximum banking facilitation for businesses emerging from this collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif NBP National Bank of Pakistan Chinese investors B2B

Comments

200 characters

Financial facilitation to augment Pakistan-China business activities, says NBP President

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories