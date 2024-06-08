AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-08

China stocks close down

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Friday after a report that US lawmakers pushed to ban Chinese battery firms with ties to Ford and Volkswagen from exporting to the United States.

The decline came even as data showed growth in China’s exports for a second month in May and at a faster pace.

In contrast, global stocks hovered at a record high after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in five years and traders waited on crucial US monthly jobs data for clues about whether the Federal Reserve would soon follow.

Outbound shipments from China grew 7.6% year-on-year in value in May, customs data showed on Friday, providing some relief to the economy as it battles to mount a durable recovery.

Denting sentiment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Chinese battery companies with ties to Ford and Volkswagen should be banned from shipping goods to the US, a group of Republican lawmakers said, alleging their supply chains use forced labour.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 3,051.28.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.5%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.18%, the consumer staples sector down 1.16%, the real estate index up 1.34% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.72%.

The Hang Seng index was down 109.85 points or 0.59% at 18,366.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.68% to 6,510.37.

For the week, the CSI 300 slipped 0.2% and the Hang Seng gained 1.6%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.3%, while the IT sector dipped 1.55%, the financial sector ended 0.25% lower and the property sector dipped 0.32%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.163%.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a partner to Ford, and Gotion High Tech, a battery company partially owned by Volkswagen, should be added immediately to an import ban list, the WSJ said. Shares of CATL slumped 5.7% and Gotion fell 2.1%.

Wall Street China stocks Global stocks Chinese battery companies

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close down

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories