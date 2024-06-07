AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,701 Decreased By -17 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,706 Decreased By -71.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
World

Putin says there is no need for use of nuclear weapons right now

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 08:04pm

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he did not see the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, but he added that he could not rule out a change to the doctrine.

Putin was answering a question by Sergei Karaganov, an influential Russian analyst, who asked if Putin should hold a nuclear pistol to the temple of the West over Ukraine.

Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia

Karaganov last year proposed a limited nuclear strike on a NATO member in Europe to force the West to back off in the conflict over Ukraine and thus avert World War Three.

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine nuclear weapons RUssia Ukraine war

