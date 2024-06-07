AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,227 Decreased By -635.6 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2bn in Aramco share offer priced at lower end of range

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 12:11pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is poised to raise more than $11.2 billion from its secondary offering of oil giant Aramco’s shares, after pricing them towards the lower end of a price range at 27.25 riyals ($7.27), people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Aramco’s book was covered four to five times near the bottom of the price range of 26.7 to 29 riyals, one of the people said. Aramco did not immediately give a comment.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Foreign investment, which has repeatedly missed targets, is a key plank of Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

The offering is a fresh test of the kingdom’s ability to attract overseas cash, though it was not immediately clear to what extent the share sale whet international investor appetite.

The plan, dubbed Vision 2030, has poured tens of billions of dollars into projects as varied as electric vehicles and futuristic cities in the desert, mainly via the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Sources and analysts have said the PIF is likely to be a beneficiary of the share sale proceeds, though some have suggested the funds may also partly plug the kingdom’s likely budget deficit this year.

The pricing is a nearly 4% discount to where Aramco’s shares closed on Thursday and gives Aramco a valuation of about $1.76 trillion.

Its market capitalisation, according to its Thursday share price, was about $1.83 trillion.

The Saudi government is selling a roughly 0.64% stake in Aramco.

The offering could then be boosted to 0.7% of the oil giant in a so-called greenshoe option, which allows bankers to use shares to stabilise the price of the offering. If that option is exercised, Aramco would raise roughly $12.36 billion.

The world’s top oil exporter exercised a greenshoe option after its 2019 initial public offering (IPO) to raise $29.4 billion, which remains the world’s largest IPO.

The banks on the deal took orders through Thursday and shares are set to start trading next Sunday on Riyadh’s Saudi Exchange.

Investors flock to Aramco share sale that could raise $13bn

The offering is codenamed Project Bond and has been in the works for months as a key step in drawing a broader range of investors after Aramco’s record-breaking IPO, sources have said.

The deal will be a test of interest in Saudi markets after lukewarm demand from international investors for that IPO amid concerns about a high valuation, Saudi government control and the energy transition away from hydrocarbons.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Saudi markets

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2bn in Aramco share offer priced at lower end of range

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil holds ground on OPEC+ reassurances but set for third weekly loss

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Read more stories