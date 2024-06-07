AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
2024-06-07

Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on 16th

Monitoring Desk Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:04am

KARACHI: The Saudi authorities announced Thursday that crescent moon has been sighted in the kingdom and first day of Zil Hajj will fall on June 7 (Friday), reported Gulf News.

“Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

According to the outlet, Arafat Day will be falling on the ninth day of Zil Hajj (June 15). Similarly, the first day of the holy month will be observed on June 7, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

