Sports Print 2024-06-07

Aug 2024 to Dec 2026: PCB announces tender process for international media rights

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of its Invitation to Tender (ITT) for international media rights across broadcast television, digital, audio, web and mobile platforms for all global territories for the period from August 2024 to December 2026.

Interested parties or their authorised representatives can obtain the ITT documentation or relevant details by emailing [email protected] during office hours (9am-5pm Pakistan time) until 1st July 2024. The last date for submitting proposals in sealed envelopes is 10th July 2024 at 10.30am (PST), a PCB spokesman, said.

According to him, the technical proposals will be opened on 10th July at 10.30am at the PCB offices, while the PCB will communicate the opening date of the financial proposals of the qualified bidders directly to them.

From August 2024 to December 2026, Pakistan will host women’s international matches, which will be announced in due course. In the same period, Pakistan Men’s team are scheduled to host the following teams/series:

August-December 2024

August – Bangladesh (two Tests)

October – England (three Tests)

January-December 2025

January – West Indies (two Tests)

February – New Zealand and South Africa (ODI tri-series)

May – Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is)

August – Afghanistan (three T20Is)

September/October – Ireland (three ODIs, three T20Is)

October/November – South Africa (two Tests, three ODIs, three T20Is)

November – Sri Lanka (three ODIs, three T20Is)

January-December 2026

February/March – Australia (three T20Is, three ODIs)

April – Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)

October – Sri Lanka (threeT20Is)

October – England and Sri Lanka (ODI tri-series)

November – Sri Lanka (two Tests).

