Competition Law for UK Alumni CCP holds exclusive session

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held an exclusive session on Competition Law for UK Alumni. The session provided an opportunity to engage directly with the Commission and gain insights into core components of Competition Law.

The participants included seasoned professionals from different sectors who graduated from UK based various universities. Officials from academia, legal fraternity, banking, and public & private sector entities attended the session.

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu (Chairman, CCP) while addressing the alumni emphasized on policing the cartel to enhance competition in various sectors of economy. Dr. Sidhu further said that the CCP strives to ensure free and fair competition with the aim to open up sectors, leading to better services and products for the consumers.

Mr. Salman Amin (Member, CCP), Mr. Louie Dane (Senior Economic Advisor) from British High Commission also attended the session.

The event discussed the relevant provisions of the Competition Law pertaining to prohibited agreements, abuse of dominance, deceptive marketing practices, and mergers & acquisitions. Presentations were given by Mr. Ahmed Qadir (DG, Competition Policy) and Ms. Maryam Zafar (Senior Joint Director, CCP).

