Nawaz, CM for rehabilitation of historical buildings in Murree

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President PML-N Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which it was principally decided to rehabilitate ancient and historical buildings of Murree to their original condition.

The proposal to establish a “Murree Street” on the pattern of excellent street model of the world was reviewed in the meeting. It was agreed to run the latest “Smart Tram” and directions were issued to submit a plan within 15 days in this regard.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif said, “Laws causing delay to cater the welfare and need of general public need to be amended. We build the Motorway and others had been discouraging us to build it. We had set a record of development projects along with elimination of terrorism and load shedding.

The Motorway being built by the Korean company did not dilapidate for 10 years and it was destroyed in the past. Those causing damage to the national assets should be held accountable.”

The CM Maryam directed to prepare a new design of a multi-storey Parking Plaza which will cater parking capacity of more than 1500 vehicles. The tourists can visit Murree through the latest tram from the Parking Plaza. A 15-day timeline was set to install digital counting cameras on the entry routes of Murree. Murree Traffic Management Plan was approved in the meeting while Murree Cable Car Service will be linked to obtain a fitness certificate after undergoing its repair and rehabilitation.

The CM directed early completion of the upgradation project of Samli TB Sanatorium. She directed to establish a wheel chair centre for the differently-abled persons and elders at the Mall Road. The proposal to establish an “Entertainment Park and Clipping Pod Village” were reviewed in the meeting. It was apprised during the briefing that more than 90 percent construction and extension of 12 roads of Murree has been completed. A water supply scheme is going to be launched for the provision of clean water in Murree and in the surrounding areas from the incumbent system and River Jhelum.

The participants were apprised about elimination of encroachments and crackdown being launched against illegal constructions. In-principle approval was granted to provide financial aid to the injured workers during the launching of anti-encroachment campaign.

The CM Maryam said, “Anti-encroachment campaign will continue and no compromise will be made in this regard.”

