Acute Watery Diarrhoea: NIH’s CDC issues advisory for prevention, control

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for the prevention and control of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (Cholera).

The NIH advisory released here on Thursday urged healthcare providers and the public to be vigilant in preventing and controlling the spread of Acute Watery Diarrhea (Cholera).

It has further directed all the concerned departments to widely spread the information in a bid to create awareness among the masses.

Although the disease may present throughout the year but the peak of cases may be observed from May to November, in hot, humid and rainy season, the NIH said.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine due to a bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Poor personal hygiene and lack of safe drinking water provide more favourable conditions for the pathogen to cause the outbreak in the vulnerable areas.

The NIH emphasized individual preventive measures including washing hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.

Following community-based actions can easily break the chain of infection: (i) Ensure adequate safe drinking water supply and proper sanitation. To make water safe for drinking, either boil the water or chlorinate it; (ii) People visitors or residents in areas where cholera is occurring or has occurred, should observe these recommendations: Drink only bottled, boiled, or chemically treated water and bottled or canned carbonated beverages. When using bottled drinks, make sure that the seal has not been broken; Avoid drinking tap water and consumption of raw/undercooked meat or seafood, unpeeled or unwashed fruits and vegetables. Similarly, commercially prepared ice of unknown purity can also be a source of spread; and wash hands with soap and clean water. (iv) If no water and soap are available, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

It is estimated that every year, there are 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths worldwide due to the infection. Pakistan like other Asian countries are endemic to cholera with cases being reported from different parts of the country.

Infection results from the ingestion of organisms present in contaminated food and water or directly from person to person by the faecal oral route. The incubation period is from a few hours to five days. The contagious period for cholera begins as soon as the organism is excreted in the faeces. This can occur as early as about six to 12 hours after exposure to the bacteria and can last for about seven to 14 days.

Most of the cholera patients show no or mild symptoms. Approximately 5-10 per centof infected persons, in the early stages, will have severe disease characterised by profuse watery diarrhoea, vomiting and leg cramps. In these people, rapid loss of body fluids leads to dehydration and shock. Delay in rehydration can also lead to acute renal failure.

One suspected case of AWD (Cholera) is an alert and one lab-confirmed cholera case or cluster of 6 or more cases of AWD in one location, is an outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024