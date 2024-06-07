AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-07

Sarim Burney sent to two-day physical remand

NNI Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: A local court on Thursday granted a two-day physical remand of social worker Sarim Burney to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on human smuggling charges.

Investigation Officer Chaudhry Bilal produced Burney before Judicial Magistrate Khaleequ Zaman. And requested the court to order the social worker’s 14-day physical remand in police custody.

During the hearing, Burney’s counsel argued that fake case was registered against his client and requested the court to discharge Sarim Burney from the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the request to discharge Burney from the case and granted his two days remand to FIA.

The court also asked the investigating officer to produce a progress report on the next hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered first information report (FIR) against rights activist Sarim Burney for allegedly trafficking newborn babies to United States (US).

In the FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for “trafficking” a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs 1 million.

Sarim Burney, who was arrested earlier in the day at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, trafficked 20 newborns to the US in the past year on pretext of adoption. The FIA claimed that 15 of the trafficked children were girls.

Burney will be presented in court for remand in the first case, with sources claiming that US investigative agencies are also probing the matter.

The FIA, in a statement, said that the records of the allegedly trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. Citing the Trust documents, the agency said Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

