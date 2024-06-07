AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-07

PCAA signs contract: Reconstruction of JIAP’s main runway in third week

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is planning to commence the reconstruction of main runway (07L/25R) of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in the third week of current month.

For the purpose, PCAA has signed a contract for reconstruction of JIAP’s main runway (07L/25R) in a ceremony held at the PCAA Headquarters.

According to the PCAA, the reconstruction of main runway, starting soon after Eid, will enhance airside infrastructure bringing about significant advantages. The advantages include the ability to seamlessly accommodate wide body aircraft up to category 4F (including A380), improved safety, reliability, and the capacity to handle the growing passenger and aircraft traffic.

This upgrade is expected to attract both domestic and international airlines to operate at JIAP in the future. Upon completion of the upgrade, it will feature the latest energy-efficient LED CAT-I Airfield Lighting System with Runway Centreline Lights.

The upgrade project also includes extension of runway by 1000 feet making it 11500 feet. Reconstruction of taxiways and overruns at both ends, and asphaltic overlay of four taxi links near 07L end.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCAA JIAP Runway Centreline Lights

Comments

200 characters

PCAA signs contract: Reconstruction of JIAP’s main runway in third week

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories