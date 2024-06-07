AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Two UK judges resign from Hong Kong top court

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

HONG KONG: Two senior British judges have resigned from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, the city’s judiciary said Thursday, as concerns deepened over judicial independence after the recent enactment of a new national security law.

Lawrence Collins, 83, and Jonathan Sumption, 75, both former justices of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, have “tendered their respective resignations to the Chief Executive”, Hong Kong’s judiciary said in a statement.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung would “shortly issue a statement in response”, the judiciary added.

Collins joined the court in 2011 while Sumption joined in 2019.

Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong’s top court, which is separate from mainland China’s opaque, party-controlled legal system.

Appointments of these overseas judges “help maintain a high degree of confidence in (Hong Kong’s) judicial system” and enables the city to keep strong ties with other common law jurisdictions, city leader John Lee said in March.

The resignations were the first since Hong Kong enacted a homegrown national security law in March, on top of another security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 to quell dissent in the former British colony.

The United Nations, the European Unions as well as countries like the United States and Britain have raised concerns that the new security law will further curtail human rights and civil liberties.

hong kong European Union UN UK judges Chief Justice Andrew Cheung

