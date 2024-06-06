AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.07%)
UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan

AFP Published 06 Jun, 2024 12:17pm
Photo: AFP

KABUL: The United Nations on Wednesday slammed a mass flogging of dozens of people in Afghanistan, and called on the Taliban authorities to end the practice.

About 63 people were publicly lashed in the northern Saripul province on Tuesday, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported.

“UNAMA reiterates its condemnation of corporal punishment and calls for respect for international human rights obligations,” the mission said in a statement posted on X.

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have reintroduced an extreme interpretation of Islamic law – or sharia.

Flood emergency ‘remains critical’ in Afghanistan: WHO

Crowds have watched public executions and corporal publishments, mainly flogging.

The latter is mostly employed for crimes including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption.

