AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.07%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.84%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.27%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,046 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,387 Increased By 167.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia stocks rally as rate cut bets gather momentum; ECB in focus

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian shares gained on Thursday on rising expectations the US Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates in September, while the euro advanced ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting where a rate cut is widely expected.

The shifting Fed expectations lifted oil prices and dragged Treasury yields to their lowest in two months after data this week hinted the US labour market was easing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.14% higher, led by tech stocks.

The index was on course for a 2.7% gain in the week and snap its two-week losing streak.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1%. China stocks also gained, with the blue-chip index up 0.38%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.81%.

Indian stocks were poised for a muted start to the session in a turbulent week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formally named to lead a new coalition government for a third straight term.

Modi will for the first time head a government dependent on the support of regional allies whose loyalties have wavered over time, which could complicate the new cabinet’s reform agenda and has unnerved some investors.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record closing highs, with AI darling Nvidia becoming the world’s second-most valuable company after breaching market valuation of $3 trillion and overtaking Apple.

Asian stocks rise on rate-cut wagers; spotlight on India

The May private payrolls report on Wednesday was the latest data to suggest an easing in the labour market and comes after a report on Tuesday showed job openings fell in April to the fewest in more than three years.

Markets have taken their cue from the labour data this week and are now pricing in 49 basis points of cuts from the Fed this year, with a rate cut in September at 69% chance compared with 47.5% a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.

“We’re still in the Goldilocks range so bad economic news has been good for equities as Fed rate cuts are back on the table,” said Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal And General Investment Management.

Investor focus is now on the nonfarm payroll report for May due on Friday, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting it to increase by 185,000 jobs.

“We need that to be around 100-150k to maintain the Goldilocks narrative,” Bennett said.

“Much higher than that and yields could move back up, but if we get zero or negative, then we could be talking about a hard landing again.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 4.2929% in Asian hours.

On Wednesday the yields fell to as low as 4.2750%, the lowest since April 1. In the currency market, the dollar was broadly lower, with the yen strengthening to 155.445 per dollar, close to a more than two-week high of 154.55 touched on Tuesday.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.089025, not far from the two-and-a-half month high it touched on Tuesday ahead of the ECB meeting that will kick off a fresh round of central bank policy reviews, with the Fed and the Bank of Japan due to meet next week.

The ECB is all but certain to cut interest rates from record highs on Thursday and is likely to acknowledge it has made progress in its battle against inflation, but also stress that the fight is not yet over.

Investor focus will be on comments and the economic projection to gauge what comes after the expected rate cut.

Markets are pricing in 64 basis points of cuts this year.

Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy, said the key risk going into the meeting is if the ECB hawks fall short of the high bar or signal further rate cuts in a clear manner.

“The market can perceive this to be a policy mistake as a series of rate cuts can potentially exacerbate inflation in the medium term.”

The Bank of Canada trimmed its key policy rate on Wednesday, the first G7 country to do so, in a widely expected move, but indicated further easing would be gradual and dependent on data.

In commodities, Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $78.79 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.66% to $74.55.

asian shares

Comments

200 characters

Asia stocks rally as rate cut bets gather momentum; ECB in focus

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories