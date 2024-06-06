AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Industrialists threaten to launch protest drive if killers not arrested

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Industrialists have demanded the law and order authorities to arrest the killers behind the assassination of industrialists and students within 72 hours; otherwise, they will initiate a protest movement.

In a press conference held on Wednesday at the secretariat of Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI), representatives of seven industrial zones expressed their anger at the lawlessness situation of the city, which recently claimed the lives of 78 residents, including industrialist Asif Bilwani, and gold medallist students.

They have decided to hold dialogues with IG Sindh and DG Rangers on security measures immediately and plan to approach Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir if the lawlessness issue is not resolved in Karachi.

President Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI) Syed Raza Hussain said that the poor law and order situation has taken a toll on the megacity’s economic activities, leading to the closure of businesses and the flight of capital to different countries.

He demanded that police personnel be removed from protocol duties of bureaucrats and politicians and deputed to protect citizens. The project of Safe City has yet to be commenced in Karachi despite various other cities have established this project to control security challenges, he said, adding if police can’t maintain law and order in the city, Rangers should be given the power to control street crimes and lawlessness in Karachi like it was done in the past.

CEO FITE Development and Management Company Babar Khan said the local representation had been reduced in local police, which resulted in a lack of interest in curbing street crime in the city.

He alleged that police officials are supporting street crimes and organized criminal activities in Karachi, however, key officials such as IG Sindh and DG Rangers are not taking any action against them.

The industrialists and businessmen in Karachi are already facing multiple challenges of high cost of production and unavailability of utilities, the bad security situation is adding to their miseries as industrialists and their workers are not secure from the atrocities of street criminals and dacoits.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries (NKATI) demanded that industrialists vow to take up the issue with higher authorities if the security situation is not improved in the city, including industrial zones.

He added that industrialists are expecting a concrete security plan from law and order authorities that will ensure peace across the city; otherwise, they will launch a protest campaign against the concerned departments.

Representatives of the SITE Association of Industries, Korangi Association of Trade and Industries, Bin Qasim Association of Industries, and Landhi Association of Industries also spoke on the occasion.

