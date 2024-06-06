AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

Sarim Burney arrested over child trafficking charges

NNI Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Social activist Sarim Burney was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Police upon his arrival in Karachi from the United States on charges of human trafficking.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sarim Burney faces serious allegations and has been under surveillance for a long time.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been monitoring Burney’s movements for a long time before his arrest. He was taken into custody in a joint operation conducted by FIA and US agency, immediately after arriving at Karachi Airport from the United States, sources added.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team has taken Burney into custody, and a legal team has arrived at the FIA office to meet with him.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crack down against human trafficking across Pakistan.

Earlier, FIA conducted an operation and apprehended nine human smugglers including a senior government officer, in Karachi.

FIA Spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in issuing fake educational certificates to students and facilitating them to move abroad under pretenses.

Sarim Burney

