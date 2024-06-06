Sarim Burney arrested over child trafficking charges

ISLAMABAD: Social activist Sarim Burney was arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Police upon his arrival in Karachi from the United States on charges of human trafficking.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sarim Burney faces serious allegations and has been under surveillance for a long time.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been monitoring Burney’s movements for a long time before his arrest. He was taken into custody in a joint operation conducted by FIA and US agency, immediately after arriving at Karachi Airport from the United States, sources added.

The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Team has taken Burney into custody, and a legal team has arrived at the FIA office to meet with him.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crack down against human trafficking across Pakistan.

Earlier, FIA conducted an operation and apprehended nine human smugglers including a senior government officer, in Karachi.

FIA Spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in issuing fake educational certificates to students and facilitating them to move abroad under pretenses.