Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Sadiq visits Iranian embassy to condole death of Raisi

Naveed Butt Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to convey his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials in the helicopter crash on May 19, 2024.

While speaking to the Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Speaker, on behalf of the Parliament and himself, extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government of Iran, the families of the president, the foreign minister, and all others who lost their lives in the incident, as well as to the people of the brotherly nation of Iran over the martyrdom of Iranian leadership in the incident. He remarked that the incident was extremely shocking and heart-wrenching.

Recalling his meeting with the late President Raisi during his recent visit to Pakistan, the Speaker mentioned their fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

He noted that the Raisi was a great scholar, visionary leader, and a statesman.

The late President was a strong proponent of the Pak-Iran partnership for regional development.

Speaker Sadiq assured that the government, Parliament, and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Iranian brethren in this time of grief and pledged full support and cooperation from Pakistan to overcome this loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

