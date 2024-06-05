AIRLINK 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.08%)
World

Biden to meet Zelenskiy, US not planning to send military trainers to Ukraine

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 11:01am

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy while in Normandy, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, adding the United States is not planning to send US military trainers to Ukraine.

“For our part, we’re not planning for a training mission in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy forms business council after outcry over banker’s arrest

“They need more air defenses and we are working on that and they need a continued flow of weaponry which we will supply to them.”

