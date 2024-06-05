AIRLINK 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.34%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
DFML 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
DGKC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
FCCL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
FFBL 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
HBL 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.7%)
HUBC 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.92%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
OGDC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.03%)
SNGP 63.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.05%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,781 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 24,979 Decreased By -265.8 (-1.05%)
KSE100 74,265 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.54%)
KSE30 23,792 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.53%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippine annual inflation at 3.9% in May

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 10:24am

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation was 3.9% in May, versus the previous month’s 3.8% print, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast annual inflation at 4.0%, within the central bank’s 3.7% to 4.5% forecast for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 3.1% last month.

Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

The agency said the uptick in prices was due to faster increases in house and utility prices and transport costs.

inflation Philippine Philippines Peso Philippine annual inflation

Comments

200 characters

Philippine annual inflation at 3.9% in May

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

Read more stories