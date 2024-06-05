AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Jun 05, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

Devastating floods in 2022: Pakistan has received $2.8bn so far: minister

Tahir Amin Published 05 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far received $ 2.8 billion out of $ 10.987 billion pledges made at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva, in the backdrop of the devastating floods in 2022.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema while chairing the 4th meeting of the International Partners Support Group (IPSG), here on Tuesday.

The meeting marked almost two years since the devastating floods of 2022, aiming to review the progress of flood recovery and realign efforts for a resilient Pakistan.

An official statement issued by the ministry noted that addressing the meeting, the minister recalled the pledges made at the “International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan” held in Geneva, with an amount of $ 10.987 billion pledged by the international community of which $ 2.8 billion, up to April 2024, has been disbursed.

Cheema acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the international community and Pakistan in post-flood recovery. He expressed profound gratitude for the commitments of international development partners towards building a climate-resilient Pakistan.

The minister highlighted the importance of energy and infrastructure as essential prerequisites for all development and reconstruction efforts, with hopes for continued focus from international development partners in these critical areas. Highlighting IPSG’s pivotal role in coordinating the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), he outlined its objectives: assisting in plan development, securing financial commitments, providing guidance, and addressing funding gaps. Cheema emphasized provincial cooperation and reiterated the commitment to transparency in implementing 4RF projects, as pledged by the prime minister in the previous IPSG meeting.

During the meeting, the development partners expressed their appreciation for the convening of the fourth meeting of the IPSG and lauded the sustained attention given to post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation endeavours. Deliberations underscored the significance of fiscal stability, economic growth, and the nurturing of human capital. Additionally, the World Bank and UNDP presented updates on post-flood activities.

While acknowledging the support provided by the UNDP, Cheema thanked Dr Samuel Rizk, the Resident Representative, for offering secretariat services to the IPSG.

The meeting was attended by Romina Khurshid, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, along with secretaries and senior officials from the ministries of Economic Affairs, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and the Climate Change Division.

Additionally, representatives from bilateral and multilateral development partners, including ambassadors from Azerbaijan, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Norway, Australia, and diplomats from Germany, China, UAE, South Korea, USA, Qatar, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Japan, France, Switzerland, as well as officials from the Canadian and British High Commissions, participated in the event.

Representatives from various international organisations such as UNDP, World Bank, ADB, IMF, AIIB, UNRC, EU, KfW, UNICEF, IsDB, WFP, AICS, and USAID were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan UN climate change floods Geneva climate finance flood aid Climate Resilient Pakistan floods 2022 in pakistan

