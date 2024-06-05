FBATI condemns killing of trader

KARACHI: Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industrialists (FBATI), on behalf of the businessmen community, condemned the murder of its member Asif Bilwani by unknown people recently. According to the reports, Asif Bilwani, 63-year-old was shot dead in Defence Phase 2.

Police officials termed the incident as a targeted killing.

President FBATI Syed Raza Hussain condemned the killing of a former member of FBATI and a garment factory owner, expressing his concerns over the poor security situation of the law enforcement agencies in the posh locality of the city.

In a statement, he said the killing of businessmen in broad daylight would cause sense of fear among the industrialists and traders that will ultimately affect economic activities in the city.

The concerned authorities should beef up the security situation across the city and protect industrial zones and commercial areas of Karachi.

President FBATI demanded the government, Sindh Police and IG Sindh to arrest the murderers immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024