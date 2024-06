MUZAFFARABAD: The anti-terrorism court in Muzaffarabad has rejected the post-arrest bail plea of Ahmed Farhad, a poet hailing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The court announced its decision, which was reserved on Monday, on the bail plea today (Tuesday). The court held back its verdict after the completion of arguments. Two days prior, the court had ordered a medical examination of Ahmed Farhad due to suspicions of poisoning.—PI