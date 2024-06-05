AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Pakistan one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change: Zardari

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan is among the few countries that have been most affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Today, we are commemorating World Environment Day to raise awareness about the issues of land degradation, desertification, and droughts. During the past few years, Pakistan has witnessed diverse climate phenomena, including floods, droughts, heatwaves, and forest fires,” the president expressed these views in his message on Tuesday.

Zardari said Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to tackle environmental challenges was showcased through initiatives like the Green Pakistan Programme, which had made significant strides in afforestation and ecosystem restoration. He said that “initiatives such as the National Adaptation Plan and the Climate Smart Agriculture reflect our dedication to sustainable agricultural practices and land degradation mitigation.”

He said the focus of the World Environment Day on land restoration, desertification combat, and drought resilience was quite pertinent. He said “this day highlights our shared responsibility to protect our environment for future generations. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to overcoming these issues by pioneering innovative solutions and fostering international partnerships.”

He said that although Pakistan was taking steps to tackle desertification, land degradation and drought through the restoration of degraded forests, and agricultural lands, but much more needed to be done. “We need to adopt sustainable land management practices, and water conservation techniques, besides supporting community action to promote forestation in rural and urban residential areas,” Zardari said.

“We need to mobilize federal and provincial departments and local communities to combat desertification, land degradation and droughts by efficiently managing and charging our water resources, restoring pastures, and enhancing the water-holding capacity of soils by planting more trees. I am sure that our focus on climate adaptation and mitigation would prove to be indispensable in ensuring our nation’s sustainability,” he said.

The president said, “on this World Environment Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protect the environment and surmount these challenges to ensure a healthier, safer, and more resilient planet for our future generations.”

