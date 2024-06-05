Registration process for ‘Kisan Card’ begins: Steps being taken to increase agri productivity: CM

LAHORE: Expressing her firm resolve to bring ease and prosperity in the lives of the farmers, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that steps are underway to increase agri productivity.

While starting the registration process for “Kisan Card,” here on Tuesday, the CM said, “It is our commitment to increase productivity and prosperity of farmers.”

Under the Kisan Card project, agricultural loans worth Rs 300 billion will be given to the farmers annually. About 0.5 million farmers in Punjab, owning up to 12.5 acres of agriculture land, will be able to benefit from this initiative, the CM said, adding: “In order to apply for the card, Land must be registered in Land Record Center and the mobile SIM must be registered against applicant’s own ID card number.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs 150,000 for one crop season using Kisan Card while the farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs through this card.”

The CM said, “Identity card of the farmer will be verified by Nadra, and it will be ensured that the applicant is not a defaulter of any financial institution. The farmer will return the easy installments of interest-free loan within six months and after paying off the loan, the farmer will be eligible to get a loan again for the next crop. For registration, applicants can send PKC (Space) ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number.

Moreover, the CM in her message on “International Day of Innocent Children Hit by Aggression,” said, “Today is a day to understand life and psychological problems of the children who are victims of violence, conflicts and aggression in the world.”

She said, “The mental and physical violence inflicted on innocent lives by brutal human beings causes children constant mental agony. No child deserves to suffer horrors of war, abuse, or exploitation while ensuring safety of children is a collective responsibility.”

The CM said, “We want a society where children can grow up in a peaceful environment free of fear and violence. Special measures should be taken to protect rights of children in war-torn areas.”

She further said, “Hearing the death of innocent children in Palestine, heart cries tears of blood. Why don’t countries that call themselves civilized raise their voice for Palestinian children who are victims of Israeli brutality.”

She said, “Oppression in a society kills buds of innocence. We all have to work together to improve the present and future of children and protect their rights.”

