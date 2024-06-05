Pakistan Print 2024-06-05
Retired judges as ETs: Judge recuses himself, saying has already passed an order in similar matter
LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday recused from a petition challenging a Presidential Ordinance allowing appointment of retired judges as election tribunals.
The judge noted that he had already passed a decision in a similar matter pertaining to the appointment of the election tribunals.
Therefore, the judge referred the petition to the Chief Justice with a request to place it before any other bench.
