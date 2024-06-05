AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-05

Most Asian currencies subdued

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 08:06am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies drifted in a narrow range on Tuesday, as data from the world’s largest economy pointed towards a growth slowdown, while Indian markets tumbled after a sharp rally in the previous session.

Elections in emerging markets across the world have taken centre stage this week, with Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum becoming the country’s first woman president, and the African National Congress suffering its worst election in 30 years in South Africa.

In Mexico, the peso closed at its lowest since last November, while stocks slumped more than 6%, as markets feared that the new government might bring constitutional changes and diminish checks and balances.

Indian stocks, meanwhile, tanked more than 8% in their worst day since March 2020, as vote-counting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance falling short of a predicted landslide victory.

Equities in Mumbai had scaled record highs in the previous session after exit polls projected a big win for Modi.

The Indian rupee slipped as much as 0.5% to 83.518 per dollar and was poised for its worst day since late July 2023. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 12 basis points to 7.0553% earlier in the day, witnessing its biggest single-day spike in eight months. It was last up 10 bps.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Thai baht was among the top gainers with a 0.7% rise, as data showing signs of a softer US economy boosted the possibility of an early Fed rate cut.

Moreover, Thailand’s cabinet approved tax measures to boost domestic tourism during the low season.

Markets now await the monthly US payroll figures due on Friday, which could give more clarity on where interest rates are headed.

The Malaysian ringgit rose about 0.2%, while the Philippine peso , the Taiwan dollar and the Indonesian rupiah traded flat.

Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit Indian stocks Indian election

Comments

200 characters

Most Asian currencies subdued

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories