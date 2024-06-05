AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-05

Wall Street slips in choppy trading

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 08:09am

NEW YORK: US stock indexes inched lower on Tuesday after labor market data compounded worries about growing weakness in the economy, while profit-taking in some of Wall Street’s most popular stocks added to the losses.

Indexes slipped after a Labor Department report showed job openings were down to 8.05 million in April, lower than an expectation of 8.35 million, ahead of the closely watched nonfarm payrolls figures for May, due on Friday.

The data was the latest in a string of recent reports that have increased concerns about a slowdown in the world’s largest economy, leading markets to expect an earlier start to interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The yields on Treasury bonds slipped following the report.

Expectations for a September rate reduction now stand around 65%, versus below 50% last week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

“The evidence is accumulating that the Fed should begin easing... fewer workers are quitting each month, clearly signaling fewer opportunities to earn higher wages by switching jobs,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

However, indexes remained in the red despite the change in rate-cut expectations, with some market participants citing profit-taking in megacap tech and chip stocks, which have been the primary drivers of recent Wall Street rallies.

Stocks such as Amazon.com, Meta and Microsoft were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500, down between 0.1 % and 0.6 %. Semiconductor stocks lost 1.4 %.

Oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron dropped 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively, as demand concerns weighed on crude prices. Energy stocks led S&P 500 sectoral declines with a 1.5 % fall.

Small-cap stocks, typically more sensitive to economic expectations, declined 1.2 %, while the rate-sensitive real estate sector gained 0.9 %.

At 12:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 69.26 points, or 0.18%, at 38,501.77, the S&P 500 was down 24.42 points, or 0.46%, at 5,258.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 74.65 points, or 0.44%, at 16,754.02.

Among others, Bath & Body Works slumped 14% after a lower revision to its quarterly profit forecast.

Axos Financial plunged 7.3% after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short position in the lender.

Paramount Global lost 4.1% after the streaming firm said it was exploring strategic options or a joint venture for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE , and by a 2.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 92 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average US stock indexes US Labor Department

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street slips in choppy trading

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories