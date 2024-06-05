AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.55%)
Banned outfits restricted from collecting animals’ hides

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 12:11pm

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed restriction on the banned organizations to collect sacrificial animal hides on Eid-ul-Azha. In this regard, directions were issued to the concerned departments on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Home Department, “banned organization will not be allowed to collect the sacrificial animal hides, only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to receive the sacrificial animal hides.”

The Section 144 will be imposed on burning the head and trotters in public places. It will also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers, streams, and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody will be allowed to throw offal of sacrificial animal in a manhole, drainage, or canals.

The Home Department said that a ban will be imposed on the installation of mechanical rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives. It also directed additional security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques, and madrasas across the province. Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the cattle markets and the administration to ensure that no commission or extortion is charged in the cattle markets.

The govt has directed that no illegal cattle market should be allowed to be established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas. The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to coordinate with other concerned departments to ensure security arrangements before Eid-ul-Azha.

