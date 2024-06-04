AIRLINK 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.59%)
Rahul Dravid to bow out as India coach after T20 World Cup

AFP Published 04 Jun, 2024 11:25am

NEW YORK: Rahul Dravid said Monday that he will leave his post as India coach at the end of the T20 World Cup after almost three years in charge.

Dravid’s contract runs out at the end of the month and he will not re-apply for the job, which has been advertised by India’s governing cricket body, the BCCI, since last month.

“It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of,” the 51-year-old told reporters ahead of India’s opening match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

“Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don’t think I’ll be able to re-apply.

“I love doing the job. I’ve really enjoyed coaching India and I think it’s a truly special job to do.”

The former India captain took over the team from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

This year’s edition in the United States and West Indies is his last chance to end the country’s global trophy drought, which stretches back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dravid oversaw India’s runs to the finals of both the World Test Championship and their home 50-over World Cup last year, but they came up short against Australia each time.

“I enjoyed working with this team and it’s a great bunch of boys to work with,” Dravid said.

“To be very honest, I think we’ve actually played really well in these tournaments.

“The World Test Championship is slightly different in terms of it’s not one tournament but a whole cycle, but playing extremely well in the cycle to get to the final there again.

Dravid hails ‘confidence of young India’ after England triumph

“The 50-over World Cup we had a great run and went into the final. I think we’ve been right up there with some of the best teams.”

India have not won the T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2007 and they have not lifted the one-day World Cup since 2011.

India face Pakistan on June 9 and tournament hosts USA three days later in New York, before concluding their group fixtures against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15.

