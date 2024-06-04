Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
GB CM, Aurangzeb discuss federal budget

Press Release Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division Monday, said a press release issued on Monday. The Federal Finance Secretary was also present at the meeting.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the federal government for its continued support, particularly the wheat subsidy provided to the region.

He highlighted several areas where GB required further assistance and appealed for increased support in the upcoming budget to address those issues.

In response, the finance minister emphasised the numerous opportunities available in GB, noting its potential as a prime location for tourism. He pointed out that the region was rich in gems and mineral resources and suggested that the GB government could leverage its resources to generate revenue and unlock its true potential.

The finance secretary also recognised the potential areas for investment in GB, reiterating that the federal government has generously supported the region in the budget.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue working together to address the challenges and harness the opportunities in GB for the benefit of its residents.

