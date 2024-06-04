St Patrick’s High School opens sports summer camp

KARACHI: St. Patrick’s High School one of the oldest schools of Karachi (163 years old) inaugurated its Sports Summer Camp on Monday 3 June 2024. The main aim of the summer Camp is to keep students occupied and at the same time train them from grassroots to build up future sportsmen for the school and the nation.

At the inaugural ceremony the Principal Rev. Fr. Mario Rodrigues thanked the sports teachers for their commitment in working hard in the heat of the sun. He encouraged the students as the future sportsmen of the school and the country. He requested the students to keep themselves hydrated and as much as possible away from the heat of the sun.

