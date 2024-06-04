Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

ISLAMABAD: In a significant addition to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at NUST, Zayn Venture Capital has entered into a partnership with the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP-NUST) to become the Resident Venture Capitalist (VC) at Pakistan’s first S&T Park.

Solemnised with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at NSTP. The partnership is anticipated to create a dynamic environment for innovation, supporting the growth of startups, and contributing to the national agenda of technological advancement and economic growth. As part of the agreement, the two parties will also co-host workshops and seminars, providing lab access to startups from around the country, and facilitating NSTP startup pitches for potential investment by venture capitalists.

During the ceremony, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC NUST & VP NSTP, said that the newly forged partnership underscored NSTP’s commitment to driving economic growth, while creating lasting value for all stakeholders. The Pro-Rector also talked about the upcoming AI Tower, which would host the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (already housed at NUST) and selected AI startups and companies.

