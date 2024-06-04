ICC announces prize money for Men’s T20 World Cup

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced prize money of US$11.25 million for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 currently underway in the USA and West Indies.

As per the ICC’s announcement, the winners of this mega event will receive at least US$2.45 million, while runners up will get US$1.28 million. The semi-finalists will each pocket US$787,500.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, featuring 20 teams, currently underway is the most extensive event of its kind.

Teams failing to progress past the second round will still secure US$382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place will receive US$247,500. Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place will each earn US$225,000. In addition, every team will receive an extra US$31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, with the grand finale set for the historic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice underscored the event’s significance, stating, “This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024